Assessing the Risk and Potential of Leidos Holdings Inc.’s (LDOS) Stock

The stock of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has seen a -10.49% decrease in the past week, with a -11.12% drop in the past month, and a -17.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for LDOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.29% for LDOS stock, with a simple moving average of -16.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Right Now?

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LDOS is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LDOS is $115.50, which is $32.54 above the current market price. The public float for LDOS is 135.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for LDOS on May 02, 2023 was 870.36K shares.

LDOS) stock’s latest price update

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS)’s stock price has decreased by -13.25 compared to its previous closing price of 94.32. However, the company has seen a -10.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDOS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LDOS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LDOS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $95 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LDOS reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for LDOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to LDOS, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

LDOS Trading at -12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -10.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS fell by -9.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.73. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc. saw -22.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from Fubini David G, who sale 6,189 shares at the price of $109.20 back on Dec 13. After this action, Fubini David G now owns 12,463 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc., valued at $675,839 using the latest closing price.

Cage Christopher R, the Chief Financial Officer of Leidos Holdings Inc., sale 1,601 shares at $106.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Cage Christopher R is holding 13,874 shares at $170,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.88 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc. stands at +4.76. The total capital return value is set at 11.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.50. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 130.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.66. Total debt to assets is 43.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.