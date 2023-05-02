Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASND is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASND is $126.32, which is $53.29 above the current price. The public float for ASND is 55.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASND on May 02, 2023 was 632.78K shares.

ASND) stock’s latest price update

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 23.99 compared to its previous closing price of 69.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that This Biotech Stock Could Rebound Nicely

ASND’s Market Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has seen a 8.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.10% decline in the past month and a -28.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for ASND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.26% for ASND’s stock, with a -18.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASND

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASND reach a price target of $108, previously predicting the price at $151. The rating they have provided for ASND stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 04th, 2023.

ASND Trading at -11.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares sank -19.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASND rose by +8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.36. In addition, Ascendis Pharma A/S saw -28.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASND

Equity return is now at value -116.90, with -46.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.