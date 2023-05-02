Arista Networks Inc. (ANET): A Technical Analysis

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is $171.23, which is $11.25 above the current market price. The public float for ANET is 234.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANET on May 02, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

ANET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 160.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Arista Stock Is Rising. Profits Topped Estimates.

ANET’s Market Performance

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has experienced a 2.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.43% drop in the past month, and a 29.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for ANET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.40% for ANET’s stock, with a 23.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANET

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANET reach a price target of $164, previously predicting the price at $126. The rating they have provided for ANET stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ANET, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

ANET Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANET rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.42. In addition, Arista Networks Inc. saw 31.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANET starting from Sadana Anshul, who sale 35,358 shares at the price of $163.04 back on Apr 17. After this action, Sadana Anshul now owns 72,460 shares of Arista Networks Inc., valued at $5,764,807 using the latest closing price.

Duda Kenneth, the CTO and SVP Software Eng. of Arista Networks Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $161.52 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Duda Kenneth is holding 3,244 shares at $3,230,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.96 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arista Networks Inc. stands at +30.87. The total capital return value is set at 34.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.17. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 21.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arista Networks Inc. (ANET), the company’s capital structure generated 1.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.29. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.