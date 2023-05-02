Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) is $7.67, which is $5.87 above the current market price. The public float for APLT is 42.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLT on May 02, 2023 was 430.02K shares.

APLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) has surged by 5.88 when compared to previous closing price of 1.70, but the company has seen a 63.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

APLT’s Market Performance

APLT’s stock has risen by 63.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 123.77% and a quarterly rise of 53.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.20% for Applied Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 79.43% for APLT’s stock, with a 80.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on January 04th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLT reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for APLT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 27th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to APLT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

APLT Trading at 86.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.36%, as shares surge +121.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT rose by +63.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0526. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc. saw 136.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from Shendelman Shoshana, who sale 15,870 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Jan 11. After this action, Shendelman Shoshana now owns 751,625 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc., valued at $14,442 using the latest closing price.

Perfetti Riccardo, the Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,053 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Perfetti Riccardo is holding 154,856 shares at $5,508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

Equity return is now at value -405.10, with -138.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.