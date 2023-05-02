Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 63.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/23 that Apollo Doubles Down on Portfolio-Company Spending With Diverse Suppliers

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APO is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is $76.23, which is $10.24 above the current market price. The public float for APO is 328.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. On May 02, 2023, APO’s average trading volume was 2.98M shares.

APO’s Market Performance

APO’s stock has seen a 0.66% increase for the week, with a 3.69% rise in the past month and a -8.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for Apollo Global Management Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.83% for APO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $88 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APO reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for APO stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to APO, setting the target price at $59.50 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

APO Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.23. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw -0.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from HARRIS JOSHUA, who sale 208,924 shares at the price of $63.74 back on May 01. After this action, HARRIS JOSHUA now owns 35,584,692 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $13,316,816 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS JOSHUA, the of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 223,910 shares at $63.18 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that HARRIS JOSHUA is holding 35,793,616 shares at $14,146,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at -27.68. The total capital return value is set at -18.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.63. Equity return is now at value -121.60, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 1,642.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.26. Total debt to assets is 2.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,638.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.