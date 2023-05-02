Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 64.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is above average at 22.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is $70.11, which is $3.39 above the current market price. The public float for BUD is 609.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BUD on May 02, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

BUD’s Market Performance

BUD’s stock has seen a -2.94% decrease for the week, with a -4.51% drop in the past month and a 5.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.08% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.55% for BUD’s stock, with a 13.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUD

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BUD, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

BUD Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares sank -4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.25. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV saw 6.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+51.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stands at +10.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.06. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 108.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.15. Total debt to assets is 37.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.