Anghami Inc. (ANGH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ANGH is 14.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANGH on May 02, 2023 was 31.90K shares.

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH)’s stock price has soared by 78.31 in relation to previous closing price of 0.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ANGH’s Market Performance

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) has experienced a -10.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.84% drop in the past month, and a -31.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.91% for ANGH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.47% for ANGH’s stock, with a -36.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ANGH Trading at -14.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.55%, as shares sank -19.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGH fell by -18.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5831. In addition, Anghami Inc. saw -7.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anghami Inc. (ANGH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.