Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

The 36-month beta value for RCL is also noteworthy at 2.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RCL is $80.93, which is $11.48 above than the current price. The public float for RCL is 219.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.09% of that float. The average trading volume of RCL on May 02, 2023 was 3.55M shares.

RCL) stock’s latest price update

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL)’s stock price has soared by 2.37 in relation to previous closing price of 65.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/07/23 that Royal Caribbean Beats Earnings Estimates and Signals Strong Bookings

RCL’s Market Performance

RCL’s stock has risen by 7.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.49% and a quarterly rise of 6.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.77% for RCL’s stock, with a 22.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $94 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCL reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for RCL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to RCL, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

RCL Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL rose by +7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.82. In addition, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. saw 35.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Sorensen Vagn O, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $74.36 back on Mar 06. After this action, Sorensen Vagn O now owns 29,265 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., valued at $446,149 using the latest closing price.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, the Director of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., sale 13,600 shares at $58.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander is holding 21,064,632 shares at $791,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Equity return is now at value -64.10, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.