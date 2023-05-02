Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Novartis AG (NVS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is above average at 31.56x. The 36-month beta value for NVS is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NVS is $107.25, which is $5.67 above than the current price. The public float for NVS is 2.10B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. The average trading volume of NVS on May 02, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NVS) stock’s latest price update

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 102.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Novartis to Spin Off, List Sandoz Drugs Business

NVS’s Market Performance

Novartis AG (NVS) has seen a -0.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.04% gain in the past month and a 13.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.91% for NVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.73% for NVS’s stock, with a 19.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVS Trading at 14.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVS fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.96. In addition, Novartis AG saw 13.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.26 for the present operating margin

+69.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novartis AG stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 13.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.35. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Novartis AG (NVS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.99. Total debt to assets is 22.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Novartis AG (NVS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.