The price-to-earnings ratio for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) is above average at 26.03x. The 36-month beta value for HON is also noteworthy at 1.09.

The public float for HON is 665.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume of HON on May 02, 2023 was 3.04M shares.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.32 in comparison to its previous close of 199.84, however, the company has experienced a 1.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/05/23 that Paper or plastic? Instead ask which companies are innovating recycling

HON’s Market Performance

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has experienced a 1.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.01% rise in the past month, and a -2.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for HON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.01% for HON’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $193 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HON reach a price target of $194, previously predicting the price at $206. The rating they have provided for HON stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HON, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

HON Trading at 3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.08. In addition, Honeywell International Inc. saw -6.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from Koutsaftes George, who sale 5,420 shares at the price of $214.17 back on Nov 18. After this action, Koutsaftes George now owns 7,343 shares of Honeywell International Inc., valued at $1,160,798 using the latest closing price.

Adamczyk Darius, the Chairman and CEO of Honeywell International Inc., sale 40,520 shares at $211.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Adamczyk Darius is holding 170,881 shares at $8,557,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.40 for the present operating margin

+38.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honeywell International Inc. stands at +14.01. The total capital return value is set at 18.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.99. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Honeywell International Inc. (HON), the company’s capital structure generated 123.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 32.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.