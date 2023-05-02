Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is above average at 29.75x. The 36-month beta value for BRO is also noteworthy at 0.75.

The average price estimated by analysts for BRO is $68.70, which is $2.37 above than the current price. The public float for BRO is 236.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of BRO on May 02, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

BRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) has increased by 2.24 when compared to last closing price of 64.39.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRO’s Market Performance

BRO’s stock has risen by 7.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.27% and a quarterly rise of 14.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Brown & Brown Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.49% for BRO’s stock, with a 10.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $69 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRO reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for BRO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to BRO, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

BRO Trading at 14.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +14.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO rose by +7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.55. In addition, Brown & Brown Inc. saw 15.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from Hays James Charles, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $53.50 back on Mar 15. After this action, Hays James Charles now owns 365,063 shares of Brown & Brown Inc., valued at $267,500 using the latest closing price.

GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III, the Director of Brown & Brown Inc., purchase 3,400 shares at $57.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III is holding 16,284 shares at $196,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.