Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Augmedix Inc. (AUGX)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AUGX is $6.25, which is $3.35 above than the current price. The public float for AUGX is 30.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume of AUGX on May 02, 2023 was 944.80K shares.

AUGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX) has dropped by -3.33 compared to previous close of 3.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUGX’s Market Performance

AUGX’s stock has fallen by -1.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 66.67% and a quarterly rise of 88.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.00% for Augmedix Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.23% for AUGX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 80.98% for the last 200 days.

AUGX Trading at 53.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares surge +67.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUGX fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.32. In addition, Augmedix Inc. saw 85.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUGX starting from Ginocchio Paul, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Dec 13. After this action, Ginocchio Paul now owns 118,000 shares of Augmedix Inc., valued at $21,600 using the latest closing price.

McKesson Ventures, LLC, the Former 10% Owner of Augmedix Inc., sale 2,410,000 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that McKesson Ventures, LLC is holding 1,572,432 shares at $2,530,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.32 for the present operating margin

+45.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Augmedix Inc. stands at -79.04. Equity return is now at value -262.50, with -62.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.