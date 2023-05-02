Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) has increased by 13.43 when compared to last closing price of 0.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AMBO is $270.00, The public float for AMBO is 13.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume for AMBO on May 02, 2023 was 85.33K shares.

AMBO’s Market Performance

AMBO’s stock has seen a 12.96% increase for the week, with a 15.05% rise in the past month and a -17.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.51% for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.92% for AMBO’s stock, with a -10.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMBO Trading at 4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.11%, as shares surge +20.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBO rose by +31.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2805. In addition, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.63 for the present operating margin

+31.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at -19.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.84.

Based on Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), the company’s capital structure generated 180.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.31. Total debt to assets is 27.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.