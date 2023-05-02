Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has surged by 4.85 when compared to previous closing price of 24.75, but the company has seen a -1.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is above average at 52.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is $45.00, which is $19.05 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 25.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEHR on May 02, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR’s stock has seen a -1.52% decrease for the week, with a -30.28% drop in the past month and a -23.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.69% for Aehr Test Systems The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.48% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.96% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at -17.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -16.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +224.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.80. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 29.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $28.21 back on Apr 06. After this action, SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES now owns 59,668 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $846,300 using the latest closing price.

Erickson Gayn, the President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, sale 50,000 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Erickson Gayn is holding 569,064 shares at $2,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 22.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.69. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.