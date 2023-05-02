Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has seen a -18.37% decrease in the past week, with a -4.05% drop in the past month, and a 17.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for ACCD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.20% for ACCD’s stock, with a 18.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ACCD is $15.53, which is $2.79 above the current price. The public float for ACCD is 68.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACCD on May 02, 2023 was 639.48K shares.

ACCD) stock’s latest price update

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD)’s stock price has decreased by -3.77 compared to its previous closing price of 13.53. However, the company has seen a -18.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/01/22 that Accolade Stock Had a Rough Year. Why It Is Rebounding.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCD reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ACCD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ACCD, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

ACCD Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD fell by -18.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.59. In addition, Accolade Inc. saw 67.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from SINGH RAJEEV, who sale 220 shares at the price of $14.58 back on Apr 18. After this action, SINGH RAJEEV now owns 155,870 shares of Accolade Inc., valued at $3,208 using the latest closing price.

Cavanaugh Robert N, the President of Accolade Inc., sale 181 shares at $14.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Cavanaugh Robert N is holding 145,778 shares at $2,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.11 for the present operating margin

+31.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accolade Inc. stands at -126.58. Equity return is now at value -67.40, with -39.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.