3M Company (MMM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) has dropped by -0.35 compared to previous close of 106.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/25/23 that 3M to Cut Thousands More Jobs as Sales Struggle

Is It Worth Investing in 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is above average at 10.97x. The 36-month beta value for MMM is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MMM is $113.28, which is $11.31 above than the current price. The public float for MMM is 543.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume of MMM on May 02, 2023 was 3.48M shares.

MMM’s Market Performance

The stock of 3M Company (MMM) has seen a 0.75% increase in the past week, with a 2.99% rise in the past month, and a -5.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for MMM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.21% for MMM’s stock, with a -11.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MMM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MMM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $126 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMM reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for MMM stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MMM, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

MMM Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.62. In addition, 3M Company saw -11.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from Hammes Eric D., who sale 6,487 shares at the price of $105.33 back on Apr 28. After this action, Hammes Eric D. now owns 10,430 shares of 3M Company, valued at $683,243 using the latest closing price.

Rhodes Kevin H, the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of 3M Company, sale 5,703 shares at $126.40 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Rhodes Kevin H is holding 2,033 shares at $720,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.90 for the present operating margin

+43.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3M Company stands at +16.88. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.89. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on 3M Company (MMM), the company’s capital structure generated 114.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.39. Total debt to assets is 36.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In summary, 3M Company (MMM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.