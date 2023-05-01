ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) has decreased by -7.51 when compared to last closing price of 0.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -72.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Right Now?

There are 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 rating it as "hold," and 0 rating it as "sell."

The public float for ZVSA is 4.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.49% of that float. The average trading volume of ZVSA on May 01, 2023 was 662.12K shares.

ZVSA’s Market Performance

ZVSA’s stock has seen a -72.19% decrease for the week, with a -76.54% drop in the past month and a -77.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.81% for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -71.75% for ZVSA’s stock, with a -92.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZVSA Trading at -75.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.76%, as shares sank -76.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA fell by -72.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5672. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. saw -70.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

Equity return is now at value -163.50, with -77.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In summary, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.