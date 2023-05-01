YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) has surged by 28.76 when compared to previous closing price of 1.53, but the company has seen a 18.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) Right Now?

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.88x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

YS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of YS was 672.68K shares.

YS’s Market Performance

YS stock saw a decrease of 18.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.96% and a quarterly a decrease of -80.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.65% for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.03% for YS stock, with a simple moving average of -77.91% for the last 200 days.

YS Trading at -67.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.71%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YS rose by +18.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5978. In addition, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. saw -80.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YS

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.