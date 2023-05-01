Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has seen a -1.94% decrease in the past week, with a -31.76% drop in the past month, and a -38.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.00% for YSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.05% for YSG stock, with a simple moving average of -22.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is $10.45, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for YSG is 476.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YSG on May 01, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

YSG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) has increased by 22.42 when compared to last closing price of 0.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.94% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at -25.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares sank -33.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2070. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -30.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -13.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.