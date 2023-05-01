XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.36 compared to its previous closing price of 9.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/17/23 that XPeng Misses Sales and Earnings Estimates. The Stock Soars.

Is It Worth Investing in XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XPEV is $65.12, which is $3.75 above the current market price. The public float for XPEV is 669.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.23% of that float. The average trading volume for XPEV on May 01, 2023 was 13.19M shares.

XPEV’s Market Performance

XPEV stock saw a decrease of 2.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for XPeng Inc. (XPEV).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.30% for XPEV’s stock, with a -24.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for XPEV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XPEV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9.30 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPEV reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for XPEV stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 24th, 2023.

XPEV Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -16.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEV rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.04. In addition, XPeng Inc. saw -4.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.82 for the present operating margin

+11.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPeng Inc. stands at -34.03. The total capital return value is set at -17.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.31. Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on XPeng Inc. (XPEV), the company’s capital structure generated 48.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.65. Total debt to assets is 25.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.