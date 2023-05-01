X Financial (XYF) Stock Experiences 11.93% Monthly Change

In the past week, XYF stock has gone up by 17.31%, with a monthly gain of 11.93% and a quarterly plunge of -2.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.37% for X Financial. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.53% for XYF’s stock, with a 31.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in X Financial (NYSE: XYF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for X Financial (NYSE: XYF) is above average at 2.01x. The 36-month beta value for XYF is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XYF is $5.10, The public float for XYF is 31.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of XYF on May 01, 2023 was 13.11K shares.

XYF stock's latest price update

X Financial (NYSE: XYF)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.17 in comparison to its previous close of 3.48, however, the company has experienced a 17.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XYF Trading at 17.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares surge +16.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYF rose by +16.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, X Financial saw 21.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.67 for the present operating margin

+40.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for X Financial stands at +22.79. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, X Financial (XYF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.