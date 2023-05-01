Wolfspeed Inc.’s (WOLF) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has gone down by -21.61% for the week, with a -27.21% drop in the past month and a -41.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.46% for WOLF.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.79% for WOLF’s stock, with a -44.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WOLF is 1.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) is $70.33, which is $25.07 above the current market price. The public float for WOLF is 123.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.91% of that float. On May 01, 2023, WOLF’s average trading volume was 2.39M shares.

WOLF) stock’s latest price update

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.20 in comparison to its previous close of 46.00, however, the company has experienced a -21.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/02/22 that John Palmour Changed Recipe for Making Microchips

Analysts’ Opinion of WOLF

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOLF reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for WOLF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 17th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to WOLF, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

WOLF Trading at -27.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -26.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF fell by -21.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.18. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc. saw -32.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOLF starting from LE DUY LOAN T, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $90.95 back on Nov 18. After this action, LE DUY LOAN T now owns 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed Inc., valued at $272,840 using the latest closing price.

LE DUY LOAN T, the Director of Wolfspeed Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $91.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that LE DUY LOAN T is holding 29,662 shares at $182,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.00 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolfspeed Inc. stands at -39.55. The total capital return value is set at -5.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.12. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF), the company’s capital structure generated 44.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.69. Total debt to assets is 27.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.