Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU)’s stock price has gone rise by 24.76 in comparison to its previous close of 2.10, however, the company has experienced a 37.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) is 8.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WAFU is 0.78.

The public float for WAFU is 1.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On May 01, 2023, WAFU’s average trading volume was 5.73K shares.

WAFU’s Market Performance

WAFU stock saw an increase of 37.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 27.31% and a quarterly increase of 5.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.83% for Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.45% for WAFU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.16% for the last 200 days.

WAFU Trading at 23.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +35.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAFU rose by +45.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.98. In addition, Wah Fu Education Group Limited saw 15.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WAFU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.07 for the present operating margin

+47.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wah Fu Education Group Limited stands at +6.48. The total capital return value is set at 8.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.90. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 0.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.