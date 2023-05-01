Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) by analysts is $1.00, which is $0.77 above the current market price. The public float for VISL is 43.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.82% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of VISL was 140.44K shares.

VISL) stock’s latest price update

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL)’s stock price has plunge by -17.11relation to previous closing price of 0.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -30.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VISL’s Market Performance

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) has experienced a -30.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -41.47% drop in the past month, and a -61.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.07% for VISL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.74% for VISL’s stock, with a -52.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VISL Trading at -42.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VISL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.08%, as shares sank -36.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VISL fell by -30.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3277. In addition, Vislink Technologies Inc. saw -59.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VISL starting from Miller Carleton M, who purchase 139,514 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Dec 23. After this action, Miller Carleton M now owns 4,583,912 shares of Vislink Technologies Inc., valued at $80,179 using the latest closing price.

Miller Carleton M, the Chief Executive Officer of Vislink Technologies Inc., purchase 111,094 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Miller Carleton M is holding 4,444,398 shares at $54,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VISL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.35 for the present operating margin

+40.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vislink Technologies Inc. stands at -47.67. Equity return is now at value -27.50, with -23.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.