United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has gone down by -1.46% for the week, with a 0.76% rise in the past month and a -10.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.35% for UAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.45% for UAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Right Now?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is $62.95, which is $19.46 above the current market price. The public float for UAL is 325.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UAL on May 01, 2023 was 7.61M shares.

UAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) has jumped by 2.26 compared to previous close of 42.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/18/23 that United Airlines Reports Quarterly Loss

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAL reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for UAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 07th, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Neutral” to UAL, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

UAL Trading at -4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.18. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 16.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from SHAPIRO EDWARD, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $42.59 back on Mar 15. After this action, SHAPIRO EDWARD now owns 200,000 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $1,064,648 using the latest closing price.

KENNY CHRIS, the Vice President & Controller of United Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $48.94 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that KENNY CHRIS is holding 8,132 shares at $783,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.51 for the present operating margin

+8.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +1.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.79. Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), the company’s capital structure generated 540.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.40. Total debt to assets is 49.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 488.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.