Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s (BJRI) Stock

In the past week, BJRI stock has gone up by 3.83%, with a monthly gain of 10.04% and a quarterly surge of 4.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.07% for BJRI stock, with a simple moving average of 13.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) Right Now?

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 190.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.94.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) by analysts is $34.30, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for BJRI is 22.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.28% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of BJRI was 320.21K shares.

BJRI) stock’s latest price update

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI)’s stock price has plunge by 12.60relation to previous closing price of 28.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BJRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BJRI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BJRI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BJRI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $36 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

CL King, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BJRI reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for BJRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BJRI, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

BJRI Trading at 7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJRI rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.94. In addition, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. saw 23.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJRI starting from Krakower Brian S, who sale 950 shares at the price of $31.08 back on Mar 08. After this action, Krakower Brian S now owns 6,129 shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc., valued at $29,526 using the latest closing price.

Pinsak Christopher P, the Senior VP Operations of BJ’s Restaurants Inc., sale 3,212 shares at $31.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Pinsak Christopher P is holding 3,952 shares at $102,527 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.08 for the present operating margin

+5.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stands at +0.32. The total capital return value is set at 0.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI), the company’s capital structure generated 154.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.66. Total debt to assets is 43.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.