Understanding the 3.41% Volatility Levels of HF Sinclair Corporation’s (DINO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has gone down by -2.14% for the week, with a -10.41% drop in the past month and a -21.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.41% for DINO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.33% for DINO stock, with a simple moving average of -16.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) is above average at 3.17x. The 36-month beta value for DINO is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DINO is $60.64, which is $16.91 above than the current price. The public float for DINO is 154.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.84% of that float. The average trading volume of DINO on May 01, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

DINO) stock’s latest price update

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 44.11. However, the company has seen a -2.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DINO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DINO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DINO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $55 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DINO reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for DINO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DINO, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

DINO Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.47. In addition, HF Sinclair Corporation saw -14.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from Holding Carol Orme, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $47.59 back on Mar 30. After this action, Holding Carol Orme now owns 34,853,483 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation, valued at $190,360,000 using the latest closing price.

Jennings Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of HF Sinclair Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $51.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Jennings Michael is holding 182,859 shares at $2,553,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DINO

Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.