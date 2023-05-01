Understanding the 10.40% Volatility Levels of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s (YGMZ) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) has gone up by 8.74% for the week, with a -6.67% drop in the past month and a -26.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.40% for YGMZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.57% for YGMZ stock, with a simple moving average of -41.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) is above average at 28.72x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for YGMZ is 7.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. The average trading volume of YGMZ on May 01, 2023 was 68.37K shares.

YGMZ) stock’s latest price update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ)’s stock price has increased by 17.96 compared to its previous closing price of 0.95. However, the company has seen a 8.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

YGMZ Trading at -8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YGMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.10%, as shares sank -5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YGMZ rose by +8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1235. In addition, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited saw 33.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YGMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+8.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited stands at -5.41. The total capital return value is set at -1.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.64. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 21.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.99. Total debt to assets is 13.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.