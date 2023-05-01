Under Armour Inc. (UA) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Under Armour Inc. (UA) has gone down by -1.11% for the week, with a -4.42% drop in the past month and a -24.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.52% for UA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.16% for UA’s stock, with a -2.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.75x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Under Armour Inc. (UA) by analysts is $12.33, The public float for UA is 182.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of UA was 2.91M shares.

UA) stock’s latest price update

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 8.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/22 that Under Armour Lowers Profit Targets for Year

Analysts’ Opinion of UA

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to UA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

UA Trading at -2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -10.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Rocker Tchernavia, who sale 69,823 shares at the price of $9.32 back on Feb 10. After this action, Rocker Tchernavia now owns 260,291 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $650,689 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Director of Under Armour Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 50,000 shares at $240,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Under Armour Inc. (UA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.