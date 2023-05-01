Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.55 compared to its previous closing price of 29.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/17/23 that Biden adds more EV charging across U.S., with pledges from Uber, Walmart, PG&E and others

Is It Worth Investing in Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UBER is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is $48.16, which is $15.73 above the current market price. The public float for UBER is 1.99B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. On May 01, 2023, UBER’s average trading volume was 24.31M shares.

UBER’s Market Performance

UBER stock saw an increase of 0.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.58% and a quarterly increase of 2.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.20% for UBER’s stock, with a 5.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $49 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBER reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for UBER stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to UBER, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

UBER Trading at -3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.10. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc. saw 25.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from West Tony, who sale 4,167 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, West Tony now owns 166,499 shares of Uber Technologies Inc., valued at $133,344 using the latest closing price.

West Tony, the of Uber Technologies Inc., sale 4,167 shares at $32.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that West Tony is holding 166,973 shares at $135,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+28.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc. stands at -28.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.57. Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -28.80 for asset returns.

Based on Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), the company’s capital structure generated 159.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.48. Total debt to assets is 36.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.