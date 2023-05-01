U Power Limited (UCAR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR) has jumped by 26.21 compared to previous close of 5.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UCAR is 14.27M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UCAR on May 01, 2023 was 8.62M shares.

UCAR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.24% for UCAR’s stock, with a -44.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UCAR Trading at -44.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.95% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCAR fell by -13.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, U Power Limited saw -84.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-561.19 for the present operating margin

-29.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for U Power Limited stands at -516.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, U Power Limited (UCAR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.