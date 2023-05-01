Trading Update: UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Stock Endures 3.63% Monthly Volatility

The stock of UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) has gone up by 9.16% for the week, with a 6.60% rise in the past month and a -27.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.63% for UMBF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.60% for UMBF’s stock, with a -23.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is above average at 7.41x. The 36-month beta value for UMBF is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for UMBF is $73.40, which is $9.79 above than the current price. The public float for UMBF is 43.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. The average trading volume of UMBF on May 01, 2023 was 453.64K shares.

UMBF) stock’s latest price update

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 63.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMBF stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for UMBF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UMBF in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $94 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UMBF reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for UMBF stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to UMBF, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

UMBF Trading at -8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMBF rose by +9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.82. In addition, UMB Financial Corporation saw -23.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMBF starting from Murphy Timothy R., who purchase 1,900 shares at the price of $53.68 back on Mar 13. After this action, Murphy Timothy R. now owns 23,406 shares of UMB Financial Corporation, valued at $101,997 using the latest closing price.

SOSLAND L JOSHUA, the Director of UMB Financial Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $57.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that SOSLAND L JOSHUA is holding 12,241 shares at $57,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UMB Financial Corporation stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.14. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF), the company’s capital structure generated 99.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.00. Total debt to assets is 6.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In summary, UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.