Trading Update: Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Stock Endures 3.18% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, KMPR stock has gone down by -11.40%, with a monthly decline of -10.62% and a quarterly plunge of -12.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Kemper Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.41% for KMPR’s stock, with a -6.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KMPR is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kemper Corporation (KMPR) is $74.60, which is $25.95 above the current market price. The public float for KMPR is 60.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On May 01, 2023, KMPR’s average trading volume was 416.79K shares.

KMPR) stock’s latest price update

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR)’s stock price has plunge by -6.59relation to previous closing price of 52.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMPR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for KMPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KMPR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $78 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMPR reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for KMPR stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KMPR, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

KMPR Trading at -15.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMPR fell by -11.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.65. In addition, Kemper Corporation saw -1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMPR starting from Paracchini Alberto J, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $63.63 back on Feb 14. After this action, Paracchini Alberto J now owns 1,065 shares of Kemper Corporation, valued at $31,815 using the latest closing price.

Whiting Susan D, the Director of Kemper Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $66.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Whiting Susan D is holding 9,098 shares at $66,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kemper Corporation stands at -5.38. The total capital return value is set at -11.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.85. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kemper Corporation (KMPR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.40. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.