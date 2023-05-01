Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) has increased by 13.79 when compared to last closing price of 0.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TNXP is at 2.18.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for TNXP is 62.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.31% of that float. The average trading volume for TNXP on May 01, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

TNXP’s Market Performance

TNXP’s stock has seen a 9.45% increase for the week, with a -11.41% drop in the past month and a -54.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.07% for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.02% for TNXP stock, with a simple moving average of -33.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNXP

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNXP reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for TNXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 18th, 2019.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to TNXP, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

TNXP Trading at -16.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares sank -15.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP rose by +9.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5259. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. saw 33.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNXP starting from LEDERMAN SETH, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Jun 29. After this action, LEDERMAN SETH now owns 24,235 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., valued at $34,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

The total capital return value is set at -52.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.66. Equity return is now at value -51.70, with -48.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.