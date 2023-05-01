Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has increased by 4.35 when compared to last closing price of 2.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 21.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIO on May 01, 2023 was 975.96K shares.

TIO’s Market Performance

The stock of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a 21.21% increase in the past week, with a 112.39% rise in the past month, and a 124.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.01% for TIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.14% for TIO’s stock, with a 161.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIO Trading at 102.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.41%, as shares surge +134.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +148.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +24.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +323.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.68. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 189.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -8.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.