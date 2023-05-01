Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) has increased by 41.74 when compared to last closing price of 1.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 40.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for TIRX is 1.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.51% of that float. The average trading volume for TIRX on May 01, 2023 was 39.80K shares.

TIRX’s Market Performance

TIRX’s stock has seen a 40.52% increase for the week, with a 49.54% rise in the past month and a -30.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.79% for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.05% for TIRX’s stock, with a -37.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIRX Trading at 14.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.04%, as shares surge +52.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIRX rose by +40.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1365. In addition, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd saw -12.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-365.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stands at -346.48. The total capital return value is set at -13.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87.

Based on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -16.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.