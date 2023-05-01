TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, WULF stock has gone up by 22.76%, with a monthly gain of 129.41% and a quarterly surge of 60.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.21% for TeraWulf Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 36.93% for WULF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 67.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WULF is at 1.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for WULF is $1.67, which is $0.22 above the current market price. The public float for WULF is 48.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.66% of that float. The average trading volume for WULF on May 01, 2023 was 3.47M shares.

WULF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) has increased by 5.33 when compared to last closing price of 1.69.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

WULF Trading at 93.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.66%, as shares surge +124.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +173.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF rose by +22.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3493. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 167.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Apr 11. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 475,000 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $137,300 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.