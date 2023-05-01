Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 23.26 in relation to its previous close of 1.72. However, the company has experienced a -7.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) is $19.00, which is $16.88 above the current market price. The public float for TPST is 10.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TPST on May 01, 2023 was 32.49K shares.

TPST’s Market Performance

TPST’s stock has seen a -7.42% decrease for the week, with a -9.40% drop in the past month and a 3.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.23% for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.63% for TPST’s stock, with a 11.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPST Trading at 9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.39%, as shares sank -27.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST fell by -7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. saw 84.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

Equity return is now at value -130.80, with -57.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.