Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) has increased by 29.05 when compared to last closing price of 1.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 44.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TANH is 0.27.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for TANH is 1.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TANH on May 01, 2023 was 17.18K shares.

TANH’s Market Performance

TANH stock saw an increase of 44.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 30.25% and a quarterly increase of -22.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.51% for Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.24% for TANH’s stock, with a -30.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TANH Trading at 16.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.25%, as shares surge +34.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TANH rose by +46.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9658. In addition, Tantech Holdings Ltd saw 18.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TANH

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.