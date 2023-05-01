Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, SU stock has gone up by 2.89%, with a monthly gain of 2.12% and a quarterly plunge of -9.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Suncor Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.43% for SU’s stock, with a -2.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is 6.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SU is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is $38.99, which is $8.03 above the current market price. The public float for SU is 1.31B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On May 01, 2023, SU’s average trading volume was 4.80M shares.

SU) stock’s latest price update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU)’s stock price has soared by 3.06 in relation to previous closing price of 30.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/15/22 that Activists Adjust Campaigns for Market Volatility

SU Trading at -1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.47. In addition, Suncor Energy Inc. saw -1.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy Inc. stands at +15.56. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.