Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY)’s stock price has decreased by -5.70 compared to its previous closing price of 95.09. However, the company has seen a -2.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that Sony Says PlayStation 5 Shortages Are Ending

Is It Worth Investing in Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Right Now?

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sony Group Corporation (SONY) by analysts is $117.38, which is $33.93 above the current market price. The public float for SONY is 1.23B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of SONY was 783.70K shares.

SONY’s Market Performance

SONY stock saw an increase of -2.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.05% and a quarterly increase of -1.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.23% for Sony Group Corporation (SONY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for SONY’s stock, with a 10.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SONY Trading at 2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.84. In addition, Sony Group Corporation saw 17.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.22 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation stands at +8.89. The total capital return value is set at 11.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.78. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sony Group Corporation (SONY), the company’s capital structure generated 46.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.93. Total debt to assets is 11.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.