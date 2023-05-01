Soluna Holdings Inc.’s (SLNH) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SLNH stock has gone down by -23.91%, with a monthly decline of -29.83% and a quarterly plunge of -52.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.55% for Soluna Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.29% for SLNH’s stock, with a -85.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SLNH is at 2.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SLNH is $9.60, The public float for SLNH is 19.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.74% of that float. The average trading volume for SLNH on May 01, 2023 was 741.68K shares.

The stock price of Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) has surged by 19.55 when compared to previous closing price of 0.17, but the company has seen a -23.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SLNH Trading at -27.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.10%, as shares sank -25.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNH fell by -23.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2492. In addition, Soluna Holdings Inc. saw -19.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNH starting from Bottomley John, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $3.21 back on Sep 02. After this action, Bottomley John now owns 49,000 shares of Soluna Holdings Inc., valued at $28,860 using the latest closing price.

Phelan William P, the Director of Soluna Holdings Inc., purchase 7,657 shares at $3.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Phelan William P is holding 333,407 shares at $24,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.45 for the present operating margin

-27.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Soluna Holdings Inc. stands at -373.55. Equity return is now at value -84.70, with -58.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.