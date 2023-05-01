SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has gone up by 4.88% for the week, with a 8.35% rise in the past month and a 4.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.36% for SOFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.71% for SOFI’s stock, with a 7.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SOFI is $7.68, which is $1.65 above the current market price. The public float for SOFI is 870.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.02% of that float. The average trading volume for SOFI on May 01, 2023 was 34.37M shares.

SOFI) stock’s latest price update

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.81 in comparison to its previous close of 6.06, however, the company has experienced a 4.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that SoFi Stock Leaps on Narrower-Than-Expected Loss and Revenue Beat

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOFI reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for SOFI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

SOFI Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI rose by +4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.92. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 35.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Noto Anthony, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $5.39 back on Mar 16. After this action, Noto Anthony now owns 6,300,539 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $242,712 using the latest closing price.

Noto Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc., purchase 180,000 shares at $5.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Noto Anthony is holding 5,984,110 shares at $995,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at -18.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.39. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), the company’s capital structure generated 234.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.12. Total debt to assets is 29.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.