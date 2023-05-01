Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has gone down by -3.52% for the week, with a -43.47% drop in the past month and a -36.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.81% for SYTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.42% for SYTA’s stock, with a -65.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SYTA is at 1.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SYTA is $0.50, The public float for SYTA is 62.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume for SYTA on May 01, 2023 was 3.62M shares.

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.91 in comparison to its previous close of 0.11, however, the company has experienced a -3.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SYTA Trading at -34.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.33%, as shares sank -29.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA fell by -3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1241. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -30.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-195.90 for the present operating margin

+11.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -313.11. The total capital return value is set at -83.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -176.70. Equity return is now at value -147.90, with -78.40 for asset returns.

Based on Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA), the company’s capital structure generated 176.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.84. Total debt to assets is 36.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.