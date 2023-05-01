Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) has jumped by 28.14 compared to previous close of 1.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SIEB is also noteworthy at 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SIEB is 11.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. The average trading volume of SIEB on May 01, 2023 was 23.75K shares.

SIEB’s Market Performance

SIEB stock saw an increase of 29.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.81% and a quarterly increase of 46.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.15% for Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.40% for SIEB’s stock, with a 53.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIEB Trading at 40.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares surge +37.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIEB rose by +29.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.92. In addition, Siebert Financial Corp. saw 87.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.33 for the present operating margin

+93.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siebert Financial Corp. stands at -4.03. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.