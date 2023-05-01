Should You Invest in Missfresh Limited (MF) Now?

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MF is $26.66, which is $124.7 above the current market price. The public float for MF is 6.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume for MF on May 01, 2023 was 29.83K shares.

MF) stock’s latest price update

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF)’s stock price has increased by 30.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has seen a 15.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that Missfresh Highlights Troubles Facing Chinese Online Grocers

MF’s Market Performance

MF’s stock has risen by 15.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.83% and a quarterly drop of -35.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.73% for Missfresh Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.17% for MF stock, with a simple moving average of -50.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7.08 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MF reach a price target of $5.70. The rating they have provided for MF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

MF Trading at -4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.77%, as shares surge +6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MF rose by +15.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1328. In addition, Missfresh Limited saw -26.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.55 for the present operating margin

+11.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Missfresh Limited stands at -59.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 68.18 and the total asset turnover is 2.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Missfresh Limited (MF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.