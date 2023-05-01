SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for SLQT is 117.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLQT on May 01, 2023 was 2.91M shares.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)’s stock price has dropped by -2.75 in relation to previous closing price of 1.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -43.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLQT’s Market Performance

SLQT’s stock has fallen by -43.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -48.79% and a quarterly rise of 31.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.83% for SelectQuote Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -42.25% for SLQT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLQT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SLQT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SLQT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on April 01st of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLQT reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for SLQT stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 08th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SLQT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

SLQT Trading at -48.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.57%, as shares sank -49.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLQT fell by -43.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7835. In addition, SelectQuote Inc. saw 57.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLQT starting from Gunter Matthew Scott, who purchase 24,300 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Sep 02. After this action, Gunter Matthew Scott now owns 400,649 shares of SelectQuote Inc., valued at $25,175 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLQT

Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.