SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.11 in relation to its previous close of 0.70. However, the company has experienced a -2.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is $20.00, The public float for SPRC is 3.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPRC on May 01, 2023 was 977.85K shares.

SPRC’s Market Performance

SPRC’s stock has seen a -2.87% decrease for the week, with a 39.63% rise in the past month and a -25.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.08% for SciSparc Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.35% for SPRC’s stock, with a -26.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPRC Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +55.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5694. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -11.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

The total capital return value is set at -117.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -120.74.

Based on SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.77. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.