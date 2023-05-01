Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.34 in comparison to its previous close of 8.82, however, the company has experienced a -8.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Right Now?

The public float for HOOD is 697.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.06% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of HOOD was 7.02M shares.

HOOD’s Market Performance

The stock of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has seen a -8.20% decrease in the past week, with a -2.75% drop in the past month, and a -14.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for HOOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.53% for HOOD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOOD reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for HOOD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOOD, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

HOOD Trading at -7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD fell by -8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.65. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc. saw 8.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Bhatt Baiju, who sale 87,413 shares at the price of $9.88 back on Apr 10. After this action, Bhatt Baiju now owns 918,137 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc., valued at $863,230 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, the Chief Legal Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc., sale 11,673 shares at $9.68 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr is holding 428,259 shares at $113,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.