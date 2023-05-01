Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Stock Observes -6.53% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has gone up by 1.49% for the week, with a 2.00% rise in the past month and a -12.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for RITM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.76% for RITM’s stock, with a -6.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) Right Now?

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is $11.18, which is $3.02 above the current market price. The public float for RITM is 471.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RITM on May 01, 2023 was 4.53M shares.

RITM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) has increased by 1.24 when compared to last closing price of 8.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RITM reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for RITM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

RITM Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.96. In addition, Rithm Capital Corp. saw -0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.91 for the present operating margin

+68.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corp. stands at +47.02. The total capital return value is set at 6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM), the company’s capital structure generated 334.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.98. Total debt to assets is 71.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.